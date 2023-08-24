Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky road crews continue work amid summertime heat

The heat this week has been especially hard on those who work outside, like road crews.
The heat this week has been especially hard on those who work outside, like road crews.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat this week has been especially hard on those who work outside, like road crews.

While temperatures have reached the 90s this week, construction and maintenance crews haven’t stopped working on their various projects. However, some caught a break Thursday morning due to the rain.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says, so far this week, none of their crews have had any issues as far as heat-related illness.

KYTC spokesperson Natasha Lacy says their crews are taking the necessary precautions to beat the heat. She says they’re encouraged to do things like stay hydrated, take breaks and monitor their bodies for signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Lacy says they also have a safety team and specific clothing for their employees to wear on the job.

“That’s clothing that has been approved by OSHA, and it’s structured so that it can maintain certain temperatures and be safe in all types of working conditions with weather,” Lacy said.

Lacy says even when there is extreme weather, there’s work that can be done indoors, like equipment maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.
School bus incident: ‘CCPS will not tolerate any form of violence within our community’
In the first weeks of the academic year, multiple Kentucky school districts are already feeling...
Multiple Ky. schools close due to illness at start of new year
Austin Short
One of the people hurt in a Madison Co. golf cart crash has died
MGN police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run crash
On Wednesday, Lexington police held a press conference on the city’s Real-Time Intelligence...
Lexington Police Department asking residents to register private security cameras

Latest News

A Central Kentucky retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier wants legislators to do more for...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Major Richard Star Act
For today’s Good Question, David asks, “How many, if any, Michelin Star restaurants are in...
Good Question: How many, if any, Michelin Star restaurants are in Kentucky?
A mother’s love knows no bounds. For one mom in Owenton, that love can now be found in the...
Commonwealth of Kindness: Little boy’s journey inspires children’s books
The 2023 Grand Champion Country Ham at the Kentucky State Fair was auctioned off for a record...
New record reached after ham sells for $10 million at Kentucky Country Ham Breakfast