Laurel County man wins lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One London man’s bank account got a lot heftier after he won more than $118,000 playing the Kentucky Lottery’s The Wild Life Clusters Jackpot Instant Play game.

On August 16, Joseph Raley started playing the game on his phone, but did not realize what was about to happen next.

“I picked a game and was getting ready to click buy when I switched and wagered $5 on Wild Life Clusters Jackpot instead,” Raley said.

“Those four little things popped up and gave me three free spins. I figured I’d get my $5 back. My phone was laying there, and I turned around and started doing something when out of the corner of my eye I saw a big cluster of stuff,” Raley told lottery officials.

“By the time I turned around, it was spinning the second and third time. I came back around and saw I hit it,” Raley continued. ”I thought it was advertising what the jackpot was.”

After the sequence of events, a message on Raley’s screen showed he had won the jackpot worth $118,449.92.

“I can’t believe I just did this... and on the first spin!” Raley said.

Raley later went to Louisville to claim his prize at lottery headquarters.

After taxes, Raley received, $84,691.34. As far as what they were going to do with the winnings, Raley told officials he and his wife were going to let the money sit for a while and not react too quickly.

