Lexington Police issue Golden Alert for missing woman

Lexington police say 49-year-old Tammy Herring was last heard from on Monday and the time, was...
Lexington police say 49-year-old Tammy Herring was last heard from on Monday and the time, was believed to be in the area of the Walmart on Nicholasville Rd. However, she may be in the 600 block of West Main Street.(Lexington Police Department/wKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Stanford woman.

Lexington police say 49-year-old Tammy Herring was last heard from on Monday and the time, was believed to be in the area of the Walmart on Nicholasville Rd. However, she may be in the 600 block of West Main Street.

They say Herring has dementia and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Herring is 5′2″ tall and approximately 118 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. She wears glasses and was last seen carrying a blue backpack, according to police.

Anyone with knowledge of Tammy Herring’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

