Madison County to conduct warning siren sound checks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This morning at 10 a.m. Madison County EMA/CSEPP will be conducting tests of the new outdoor warning sirens for the county.

Tests will last 3-5 minutes and will not indicate a real emergency. Citizens of Madison County do not need to take any action during this time.

These new sirens will only use warning sounds. The new sirens have 3 sounds. The test tone and the tornado warning will be a high wail, and the chemical emergency will be an alternating high/low wail.

If any severe weather is expected, tests will not occur. The new sirens will not take place for any watches or thunderstorm warnings as well.

Another sound check will take place on August 31st at 10 a.m.

