Man accussed of intentionally starting fire on Lexington’s west end
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning details about a Lexington man accused of starting a fire.
Donnie Bullock is charged with second-degree arson.
According to a complaint, Bullock intentionally started a fire on Dalray Street earlier this month.
Firefighters say they found a shed on fire, and the fire spread to a trailer home.
No one was in the trailer at the time.
Police say surveillance and neighbors helped to identify Bullock.
They arrested Bullock on Tuesday.
He had a not-guilty plea entered for him in court on Wednesday.
He is due back in court Friday morning
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.