Man accussed of intentionally starting fire on Lexington’s west end

Donnie Bullock is charged with second-degree arson.
Donnie Bullock is charged with second-degree arson.(Fayette County Detention Center/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning details about a Lexington man accused of starting a fire.

Donnie Bullock is charged with second-degree arson.

According to a complaint, Bullock intentionally started a fire on Dalray Street earlier this month.

Firefighters say they found a shed on fire, and the fire spread to a trailer home.

No one was in the trailer at the time.

Police say surveillance and neighbors helped to identify Bullock.

They arrested Bullock on Tuesday.

He had a not-guilty plea entered for him in court on Wednesday.

He is due back in court Friday morning

