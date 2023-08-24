Everyday Kentucky
Many Kentucky school districts making adjustments due to heat

Many Kentucky school districts making adjustments due to heat
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Southern Kentucky school districts are making adjustments to deal with the heat.

The biggest changes deal with transportation, athletic events and practices, and recess.

In Pulaski County, school officials say they are watching the weather very closely and making adjustments for the ride home in the afternoon and whenever students or student-athletes are outside.

Some of the bus rides home in the afternoon can last up to an hour. None of the buses have air conditioning, so all the windows will be rolled down and students will be offered water.

Coaches are closely watching what the heat index is and are changing practice and game times. Somerset’s football team practiced Thursday morning and some events could be pushed to later in the day.

“Some of our teams are practicing later. If there are games scheduled, we have to follow whatever those guidelines are set forth by KHSAA. And, so, we are really monitoring that heat index and trying to follow the rules that we need to,” said Superintendent Patrick Richardson, Pulaski County Schools.

Richardson says they will watch how long smaller children are outside for recess saying most of those times are short and they can keep an eye on kids and get them to more shaded areas if need be.

Somerset’s superintendent tells us their bus rides are relatively short and some of their buses do have air conditioning.

