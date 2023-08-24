Martin Co. man sentenced in federal child porn case

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A federal judge sentenced a Martin County man to 60 years in prison.

According to a statement from the United States Attorney General’s Office, Donald York, 60, of Beauty, was convicted of producing and distributing sexually explicit images of a minor in April. The release states that evidence at York’s trial revealed that he reportedly uploaded images of a 15-year-old girl to a pornographic website.

Federal law requires York to serve 85 percent of his sentence.

