New record reached after ham sells for $10 million at Kentucky Country Ham Breakfast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new record has been at the 59th annual Kentucky Country Ham Breakfast!

The ham was sold for $10 million Thursday morning at the the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Central Bank and Kelly and Joe Craft joined together for the final bid, pledging $5 million each.

Central Bank will donate to several charities, including Markey Cancer Center, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, The Hope Center, and Child Advocacy Center.

”It’s not the ham. It’s what we can give back and give back to our communities and the great state we live in,” explained Luther Deaton, President and CEO of Central Bank.

Kelly and Joe Craft Boys and Girls Clubs around Kentucky, mental health programs, and charities that are rebuilding homes for Eastern Kentucky flooding victims.

”There are a lot of great needs in this Commonwealth and if you’re going to give the money and stay active in charitable giving, lets do it big time. let’s do it here at the Kentucky State Fair and at this Ham Breakfast where it is about people. It is about Kentuckians,” said Kristen Branscrum, Chief of Staff for Kelly Craft.

Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg, Governor Andy Beshear, and Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul spoke at the event as the Kentucky State Fair continues through Sunday.

