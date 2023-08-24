Police: Second arrest made in Michigan Street murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they have made a second arrest in connection with a homicide on Michigan Street.

Police say they arrested 26-year-old Justin Brown on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Stacey Marshall.

Brown is charged with murder, burglary and wanton endangerment.

Police previously arrested 33-year-old Courtney Wrenn in connection with the murder.

