Police: Second arrest made in Michigan Street murder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they have made a second arrest in connection with a homicide on Michigan Street.
Police say they arrested 26-year-old Justin Brown on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Stacey Marshall.
Brown is charged with murder, burglary and wanton endangerment.
Police previously arrested 33-year-old Courtney Wrenn in connection with the murder.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.