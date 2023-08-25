91 year-old woman dies in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Fayette County Coroner pronounced a woman dead last night after a single vehicle crash.

The coroner identified the woman as 91 year-old Leonie Dublow from Paris.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. on Muir Station Road near Wilson Lake Lane.

The cause of death was declared as blunt trauma injuries.

There is no further information at this time.

