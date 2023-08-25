Amber Alert issued for missing 11-month-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Clay County.

11 month old Legend Gibson is believed to have been taken by non custodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.

Legend is described as white, blonder and blue eyes, around 18 lbs.

Parents were last known to have been driving a white 2010 Lincoln MKZ.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555

