Amber Alert issued for missing 11-month-old

AMBER ALERT FOR LEGEND GIBSON
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Clay County.

11 month old Legend Gibson is believed to have been taken by non custodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.

Legend is described as white, blonder and blue eyes, around 18 lbs.

Parents were last known to have been driving a white 2010 Lincoln MKZ.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555

