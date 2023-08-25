Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Steamy evening but relief on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues into this evening as hot temperatures continue with the chance of a few strong to severe storms. Temperatures will start out this evening in the 90s, feeling like the triple digits with scattered showers and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, with damaging winds the main threat. A very warm and muggy night, with most storm activity wrapping up by midnight. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday, a cold front will work through the area bringing more scattered showers and storms with an isolated strong to severe storm. The dangerous heat will have ended, but it still will be pretty warm and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms throughout the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Humidity begins to drop as well.

Sunday, there could be some scattered showers and storms lingering behind the front early in the day. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout most of the day and very nice with highs in the low to mid 80s. A beautiful and dry Sunday night as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to low 60s for lows.

The start of the new work week features mainly dry weather and comfortable humidity, with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A couple of showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning out ahead of another cold front.

Wednesday and Thursday likely won’t see temperatures get out of the 70s with low rain chances. Cool nights will also be a thing as lows fall into the low to mid 50s at night!

