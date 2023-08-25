Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Clark Co. parents raise concerns about safety after incident on school bus

An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.
An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We have continued to follow an incident on a school bus in Clark County that has drawn a lot of attention in the community.

A video showing a middle schooler injured in the altercation has been shared on social media, and it has led parents to speak out about their safety concerns at Clark County Schools.

RELATED: Clark Co. community comes together after incident on school bus

“You know, we trust schools. We send our schools to be safe, not to be hurt,” said Clark County parent Tracy Chadwell.

Chadwell says her daughter Ryanna has been a target of bullying over several years.

“I knew she was being assaulted before that, and then I never expected it to happen at school,” Chadwell said.

Chadwell says the bullying reached a boiling point last year when her daughter was attacked during school. She says these situations have had a major impact on her children.

“Three of my teenage daughters are in girl’s facilities to get help with the mental, everything,” Chadwell said.

We also spoke with other concerned parents in the area.

“It’s terrifying as a parent just to know that your kids aren’t safe in school, on the bus, out of school,” another parent said. “Teaching your kids, it starts at home.”

Both Chadwell and the other parents say it’s time for a change.

“They need to start holding these kids accountable. Hope this is step one to some changes. It’s gotta start somewhere,” said Chadwell.

We reached out to Clark County School officials, who declined to comment further on Tuesday’s incident and other claims made within the community. School officials add that they will issue a statement once the current investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the first weeks of the academic year, multiple Kentucky school districts are already feeling...
Multiple Ky. schools close due to illness at start of new year
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
Christian was found dead inside his family's car
Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says
An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.
Clark Co. community comes together after incident on school bus

Latest News

Fake grass can cause trouble for athletes
WATCH | Fake grass can cause trouble for athletes
Man pleads guilty to deadly Lexington shooting
WATCH | Man pleads guilty to deadly Lexington shooting
Funding gap between Kentucky school districts at unconstitutional level, report says
WATCH | Funding gap between Kentucky school districts at unconstitutional level, report says
First-year Transylvania students move into dorms Friday
WATCH | First-year Transylvania students move into dorms Friday