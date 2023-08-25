Development underway in Danville on a number of new businesses

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A small central Kentucky town is seeing a lot of commercial development, and people tell us a lot more is on the way.

There have been a lot of rumors in Danville about what’s being built on the large plot of land near the 150/127 intersection. The people who own this property began developing it 23 years ago. First with a Lowe’s and a Cracker Barrel.

However, most of it has been undeveloped until now.

“I think everyone knows it is a Chick-fil-A. I typically let them make their own announcements. But, in this case, Chick-fil-A is coming,” said CJ May, May Commercial Group.

Chick-fil-A had already been popular in Danville with weekly food truck visits and then, about two months ago, the final papers were signed to bring the extremely popular chicken sandwich restaurant to the Boyle County seat.

“What they are going to do is estimate their sales in every market they are in and do a return on investment, and they don’t miss very often,” said May.

People have anxiously watched the new construction in what’s a busy high-traffic area. Some are concerned the new businesses will only lead to more congestion but the development plan does call for another traffic light in the area.

Many are thrilled to see their small town grow.

“I think that Danville would welcome a Chick-fil-A,” said resident Andrea James. “We have had the truck that comes occasionally on Fridays, and their line is always long.”

It is expected to be the first of three to four restaurants in this area, along with some retail establishments.

Danville economic development officials tell us that a new Drake’s restaurant, FiveStar convenience store, and Hilton hotel are also going up in the area.

