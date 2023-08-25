Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Fake grass can cause trouble for athletes

Fake grass can cause trouble for athletes
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Schools across the bluegrass are switching to artificial turf, but is it a good idea?

Fake grass can actually cause trouble for athletes.

There are thousands of artificial turf fields, or fields of fake grass, across the United States, and it turns out that all of that fake grass makes the field a lot hotter. But how much hotter than real grass?

Using an infrared thermometer gun, we measured the temperature in the middle of the field. It was 130 degrees. Next, we measured the temperature of the real grass next to the field. It was 77 degrees. That’s a 53-degree difference.

So, what does artificial turf do to a football field? Here’s the bottom line - it makes it a lot hotter for athletes. We call this an urban heat island in meteorology. That’s an area that gets a lot hotter than the surrounding area.

The asphalt in the school parking lot was even cooler, with a surface temperature of 112 degrees. That’s 18 degrees cooler than the artificial turf on the football field.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the first weeks of the academic year, multiple Kentucky school districts are already feeling...
Multiple Ky. schools close due to illness at start of new year
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
Christian was found dead inside his family's car
Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says
An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.
Clark Co. community comes together after incident on school bus

Latest News

An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.
Clark Co. parents raise concerns about safety after incident on school bus
Fake grass can cause trouble for athletes
WATCH | Fake grass can cause trouble for athletes
Funding gap between Kentucky school districts at unconstitutional level, report says
WATCH | Funding gap between Kentucky school districts at unconstitutional level, report says
Man pleads guilty to deadly Lexington shooting
WATCH | Man pleads guilty to deadly Lexington shooting
First-year Transylvania students move into dorms Friday
WATCH | First-year Transylvania students move into dorms Friday