FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Heat will be joined by storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is the last day of the significant heat for our region. It will still be steamy for Saturday but better days are coming.

It is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY and this time it is issued for the Heat Advisory and the thunderstorm chances. Let’s talk about the heat first.

Air temperatures will reach the 90 to 95-degree range.

Dew point temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

The combination of the heat & high humidity will push heat indices into the 100-105 range.

Some could see a brief heat index of 106 or higher.

The other part of this forecast includes thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening hours. This setup could feature strong to severe activity. Our main issue with these storms will be lightning and gusty winds.

Storms go up between 4 and 6 p.m.

Gusty winds will develop within storms

Strongest gusts will push 60 mph or higher

Winds will pick up miles away from storms

Saturday will be a transitional day for most of us. The temperatures will be down compared to Friday but still warm enough to be truly summer-like. You will probably experience another day with heat indices in the 90s. By Sunday, the cold front completely clears the area and temperatures will keep dropping. Expect low-80s on Sunday with lower humidity.

Another front will plow through on Tuesday/Wednesday and this one brings a return to fall.

Take care of each other!

