First-year Transylvania students move into dorms Friday

Students and faculty are back on campus at Transylvania University as hundreds of first-year...
Students and faculty are back on campus at Transylvania University as hundreds of first-year students moved into their dorm rooms Friday morning.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students and faculty are back on campus at Transylvania University as hundreds of first-year students moved into their dorm rooms Friday morning.

There are about 300 new students this year. Total enrollment is the highest it’s been in recent years, with just over 1,000 students.

“It’s exciting to see the excitement on the students’ faces,” said Brien Lewis, president of Transylvania University. “The new students, the returning students; they know they’re in for a great adventure.”

It was all hands on deck as students in the class of 2027 pulled up to their new home away from home.

“A lot of them are either bringing nothing or they’re bringing everything they own,” said Mary Grace Thompson, incoming junior.

Upperclassmen, like Thompson, and even the university president, helped unload the cars.

“I’ve seen a lot of schools do their move in and no one does it better than Transylvania,” said Lewis.

Incoming freshmen Joseph Babcock and Zack Fryman say they chose Transylvania because it’s not too far from home. They say they’re ready for what’s to come.

“I’m really excited to meet new people and do new things,” Fryman said.

“New experiences, and I think classes will be fun. A nice change of pace from high school,” said Babcock,

President Lewis says 80% of the incoming class is from Kentucky, but there are also students coming in from 17 other states and three countries.

“I think students and families are recognizing that we really prepare our students for a lifetime of success. We have outstanding track records of students going on to great success in law school, medical school and the job market,” said Lewis.

Lewis says there are some new programs coming online this year, as well as a new data analytics minor. He says he’s eager to see students take advantage of what the university has to offer.

“We are uniquely situated because we are one of only a handful of national liberal arts colleges located right in the heart of a vibrant city,” said Lewis.

“I love the fact that it’s such a small-knit community,” said Thompson. “It’s really easy to get to know all your peers and professors. Fly pios!”

Freshman orientation starts Friday with an induction ceremony. Returning students move in next weekend, and classes start on September 5.

