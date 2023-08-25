Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: Can charges be lowered even if someone doesn’t take a plea deal?

By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Chanley asks, “Once someone is indicted on a charge, can the court later change the charge if the defendant does not take their deal?

For example, if someone is indicted for trafficking and is offered a deal for possession and diversion, and the defendant says, ‘No, I don’t want to take the possession. I want to fight the trafficking charge.’ Can that charge later be changed to possession anyway?”

We asked defense attorney Abe Mashni about this, and he told us that is a possible scenario, but it wouldn’t necessarily be the court changing the charge. A jury could find someone guilty of a lesser offense, even if they were initially indicted for something more serious. Prosecutors could instruct the jury on a lesser charge, so the jury has options in case they don’t think someone is guilty of the more serious charge, for example, drug possession instead of trafficking.

But, he told us that could go the other way, with prosecutors filing a superseding indictment to add additional charges if they feel the case warrants it. He said that might happen in persistent felony offender cases.

When in doubt, it’s best to talk to your attorney.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

