Gov. Beshear makes surprise appearance at Lexington affordable housing conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear made a surprise visit at the affordable housing conference in Lexington on Friday.

The conference is being held at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington. The two-day event focuses on addressing affordable housing gaps in Kentucky through collaboration and is sponsored by various financial organizations and businesses.

“We need more affordable housing everywhere, all across Kentucky. We needed it before the natural disasters, and we will need it even more with the economic boom that we’re in,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Governor Beshear touted his administration’s rebuilding efforts across the Commonwealth after natural disasters.

“We’ve celebrated just about every new home in the West. We’re about to dedicate our 100th home since the tornado,” Beshear said. “Once we have the federal permits that we need, over $300 million will flow, especially into eastern Kentucky, to rebuild and to build affordable housing.”

Beshear says the state will invest more in affordable housing through joint public and private sector funding.

“We’re going to make sure we are putting dollars from the state from our record budget surplus of $1.55 billion. We’re going to take some of those funds and make sure that we are doing more for affordable housing,” said Beshear.

The Governor made it clear that his administration is prioritizing affordable housing for the Commonwealth as he hopes to continue leading the state.

“Those that are looking at affordable housing as one of their big issues in this campaign can see a track record,” Beshear said. “I show up; my opponent does not.”

We contacted the Cameron Campaign to hear their plan for addressing affordable housing. They said, “Daniel Cameron will cut taxes, grow the economy...and enable each Kentuckian to reach their version of the American dream.”

