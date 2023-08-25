Lexington’s CRAVE Food + Music Festival returns this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s CRAVE Food + Music Festival kicks off tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. The festival will take place at the Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park for the 10th year in a row.

One-day admission is $10 while a two-day weekend pass is $15. Children 10 and under get in free.

More than 40 food vendors will take part in the festival. Attendees must purchase CRAVE Bucks either online before or during the festival to purchase both food and drinks this weekend.

There will also be a classic car show, kids activities, and cooking demonstrations with local and celebrity chefs.

Local and regional artists such as Joslyn and the Sweet Compression, The Jesse Lees and Frigid Kitty will perform.

More information can be found on the festival’s website.

