Man accused of killing Ky. deputy arraigned in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing a Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy was arraigned last week in Fayette County.

Police say Steven Sheangshang shot and killed deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 in May.

He is also accused of carjacking a Georgetown couple at gunpoint and shooting a man in Lexington.

During a hearing last Friday, Sheangshang was arraigned in Fayette Circuit Court on charges related to the day of Conley’s death, including the shooting in Lexington.

A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

A pre-trial conference is set for September 21.

