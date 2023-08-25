Man accused of killing Ky. deputy arraigned in Fayette County
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing a Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy was arraigned last week in Fayette County.
Police say Steven Sheangshang shot and killed deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 in May.
He is also accused of carjacking a Georgetown couple at gunpoint and shooting a man in Lexington.
During a hearing last Friday, Sheangshang was arraigned in Fayette Circuit Court on charges related to the day of Conley’s death, including the shooting in Lexington.
A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
A pre-trial conference is set for September 21.
