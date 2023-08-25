Man pleads guilty to deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has taken a plead deal for the death of a woman in 2019.

Jeremy Jackson pleaded guilty earlier this month to an amended charge of 1st degree manslaughter and evidence tampering for the death of Carroll Martin.

Police say Jackson shot 51-year-old Martin outside a home on Florence Avenue in 2019 and was arrested 11 days later. Investigators say Jackson and Martin were acquaintances.

Authorities asked two Fayette County schools to hold students past regular hours until Jackson was in police custody the day of his arrest.

Prosecutors recommend 17 years for manslaughter and 1 year for evidence tampering. They want them to run consecutively for 18 years in total.

Online records show sentencing is set for September 29th.

