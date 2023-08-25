Progress being made on Memorial Coliseum upgrades

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s Memorial Coliseum is getting a new look.

Memorial Coliseum, built in 1950, takes up a whole city block.

Its name’s sake honors Kentucky military men and women who died serving our country going back to World War II. Prior to renovations, their names were etched on the window frames.

The building was home to UK men’s basketball, now home to women’s basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and stunt.

Now, the athletic administration believes the 73-year-old building needs an upgrade.

It had the chairback seating from the 1950s and no AC.

The administration tells us almost everything inside needs renovation.

“There’s been some things that have been done throughout the years, but it is pretty much a holistic look at replacing a lot of stuff,” Associate AD Nathan Schwake said.

In about 12 months, there will be a new reimagined concourse. There will be a club space, a new center-hung video board and air conditioning.

Athletic Department officials tell us the old building means a lot to a lot of people and the history of it will not just disappear. UK fans can own a piece of the old Memorial Coliseum.

“We took the backs of the chairs and made three pieces out of those that people can get in a little box as a collectible if they want something a little bit smaller at a different price point,” Schwake said.

Next fall, a new era of events will be ushered in, and the names of the fallen servicemen and women of Kentucky will come back.

UK volleyball, women’s basketball and gymnastics will move to Rupp Arena for this season.

Women’s basketball will have a few home games at Transylvania University.

Pieces of those 1950s ′s chairs range from $90 to $300.

