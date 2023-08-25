Road back open after crash involving semi-truck carrying ‘liquid feces’, officials say
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A busy road is back open after a crash in Mercer County.
Harrodsburg police say a car going southbound on the bypass tried to turn onto Lexington Road and collided with a semi.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the semi was hauling “liquid feces.”
The crash caused a spill.
The road was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up.
