Road back open after crash involving semi-truck carrying ‘liquid feces’, officials say

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A busy road is back open after a crash in Mercer County.

Harrodsburg police say a car going southbound on the bypass tried to turn onto Lexington Road and collided with a semi.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the semi was hauling “liquid feces.”

The crash caused a spill.

The road was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up.

