Scott Co. schools moves forward with plans to raise property tax

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - After no one signed up to speak at a public hearing, the Scott County Board of Education will move forward with plans to raise the school property tax.

The superintendent told us what this tax means for neighbors and educators.

For the first time in five years, the Scott County Board of Education has plans to raise the school property tax. The tax increase is four point seven cents, which will bump the current tax of 58.1 cents to 62.8 cents.

“It’s important for us to show we value education in our community. And I know we do, I know we do. But we want to try and keep up with those around us, if not exceed what those around us are doing if we can,” said Scott County School Superintendent Billy Parker.

Parker says if they could increase revenue, they could fix two very big issues: staffing and safety.

“It would allow for us to put an SRO in every single school. There’s legislation out there that requires us to have an SRO on every single campus. This would exceed that with one in every school,” said Parker.

Two per high school, with a total of 19 SROs.

Just last year, teachers became emotional during a school board meeting. The board had announced they could only give educators a two percent pay raise. It wasn’t long after when districts like Fayette, Jessamine and Madison announced much larger raises.

Parker says with this tax increase, they could afford a five percent raise this time.

“As of right now, we have a handful of classes we still don’t have hired. But we’ve got them filled with long-term subs. People we’re familiar with in our community who have stepped up to help us while we’re in a pinch,” said Parker.

But Parker says this would be more of the long-term solution they’ve been looking for.

Parker says with the raise, they can fund positions for social workers and more athletic trainers and can ensure every student has a personal device.

Parker also says residents have 45 days to petition the increase. After this, the increase would go into effect with the tax bills distributed at the end of the year.

