Two facing charges in connection with theft at Knox County cemetery

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges for their roles in a theft from a Southeastern Kentucky cemetery.

Last Saturday, deputies in Knox County were called to the Campbell Cemetery in Woodbine. Multiple items with the fence around the facility, including the fence itself, were stolen.

On Tuesday, police discovered the items were at a home on Perkins Street on the Whitley County side of Woodbine.

When deputies arrived at the home, one of the people at the home, later identified as Jason Taylor, 39, ran into a garage that was not attached to the house and locked the door from the inside. During the process of trying to get a search warrant to be able to enter the building, they say he crawled out a hole and ran into the house to barricade himself and another person, Angela Taylor, 34, inside.

Deputies from Whitley County then responded and worked with their Knox County counterparts to get a warrant to search the house and surrounding property. When they received the warrant and started the search, they found all of the stolen items on a utility trailer behind the house.

Police waited several hours for the pair to come out of the home, but when they did not, they went in.

Angela Taylor was immediately arrested. She is charged with receiving stolen property, menacing and hindering prosecution or apprehension.

About one hour later, police found Jason Taylor hidden inside a wall in the home and arrested him. He is charged with the first two charges above along with fleeing or evading police.

Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

