Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Two facing charges in connection with theft at Knox County cemetery

Photo Courtesy: Knox County, KY Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Knox County, KY Sheriff's Department Facebook(Knox County, KY Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges for their roles in a theft from a Southeastern Kentucky cemetery.

Last Saturday, deputies in Knox County were called to the Campbell Cemetery in Woodbine. Multiple items with the fence around the facility, including the fence itself, were stolen.

On Tuesday, police discovered the items were at a home on Perkins Street on the Whitley County side of Woodbine.

When deputies arrived at the home, one of the people at the home, later identified as Jason Taylor, 39, ran into a garage that was not attached to the house and locked the door from the inside. During the process of trying to get a search warrant to be able to enter the building, they say he crawled out a hole and ran into the house to barricade himself and another person, Angela Taylor, 34, inside.

Deputies from Whitley County then responded and worked with their Knox County counterparts to get a warrant to search the house and surrounding property. When they received the warrant and started the search, they found all of the stolen items on a utility trailer behind the house.

Police waited several hours for the pair to come out of the home, but when they did not, they went in.

Angela Taylor was immediately arrested. She is charged with receiving stolen property, menacing and hindering prosecution or apprehension.

About one hour later, police found Jason Taylor hidden inside a wall in the home and arrested him. He is charged with the first two charges above along with fleeing or evading police.

Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the first weeks of the academic year, multiple Kentucky school districts are already feeling...
Multiple Ky. schools close due to illness at start of new year
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Austin Short
Fundraiser set for family of man who died after golf cart crash
An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.
Clark Co. community comes together after incident on school bus
A Jessamine County grand jury has declined to return an indictment in the shooting death of...
Grand jury won’t indict police in deadly shooting of Desman LaDuke

Latest News

This will be the festival's 10th year.
Lexington’s CRAVE Food + Music Festival returns this weekend
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Heat & humidity will be together again today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Heat will be joined by storms
91 year-old woman dies in Lexington crash