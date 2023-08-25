UK police make arrests in series of vehicle thefts

Everyday Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky police have arrested suspects in connection with a series of vehicle thefts.

UK police sent out a crime bulletin on Monday about the thefts.

After sharing photos from surveillance cameras with the public, police say they were able to identify four of the five suspects thanks to tips.

We’re told they are all juveniles, so no additional information about them will be released.

Police say they have increased patrols of several areas, including campus parking garages and lots, and encourage students to lock their vehicles, keep valuables out of sight, and report suspicious activity to UKPD at 859-257-8573.

