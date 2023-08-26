Everyday Kentucky
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day

By Alexa Minton
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues throughout the day, as we track the potential for late afternoon storms.

Our temperatures for Saturday will finally centralize in a more mild pattern - we are looking at high temps in the mid 80s. Additionally, we might see an isolated thunderstorm that could build in strength as we approach the late afternoon. Damaging winds our the main focus in regards to the potential for a severe threat. Storms will effect mostly the southern half of the state, and dissipate in strength by the late evening hours.

Sunday will see some of the rain activity topple over into the morning hours, but calm conditions will linger for most of the day. Again, we tamper down the heat with high temps in the mid 80s.

Later this week we will get another taste of fall, with Tuesday and Wednesday seeing high temperatures in the 70s - but looking ahead to labor day weekend we will see another late summer sizzle.

Have a great day!

