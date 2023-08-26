Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A few storms with temps and humidity dropping

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues for this evening as a few showers and storms will be in the area mainly before midnight. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, with damaging winds the main threat. Still fairly warm and muggy overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be a generally cloudy day as humidity continues to go down. It will be a cooler and much more comfortable day. Highs only into the low to mid 80s, which will be a significant improvement versus the past few days. A few showers will be possible late in the day, but most likely will stay dry. A few showers will stick around for the evening, with an increase in coverage of showers overnight. The farther south you are, the better chance of seeing rain. A pleasant night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Monday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with scattered showers, mostly for our southern viewing area. There will also be more cloud cover to the south. Temperatures will remain comfortable as highs reach the low to mid 80s with lower humidity. Any showers mostly end during the evening into the overnight as lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday brings a slight chance for rain as another cold front passes through, keeping things comfortable. A dry day for Wednesday with perhaps a few showers late in the day Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures start to rebound again heading into next weekend, with highs into the mid to upper 80s by next Saturday.

