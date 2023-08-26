Central Kentucky woman raising awareness after grandson dies of fentanyl overdose

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than a year after her grandson’s death, a central Kentucky woman is devoting her time to raising awareness for a drug overdose.

Connie Soto-Garcia’s house is full of pictures and keepsakes of her grandson Joseph Bryant.

“My grandson was a wonderful child. He never set still from the time he started walking until the time he passed away. He loved being around people. He was a real people person,” Connie said.

At 22 years old, Bryant died in June of 2022 from a fentanyl overdose. His loss completely devastated Connie’s family.

“You expect to lose a parent, you expect to lose a grandparent. You expect to lose someone from an older generation. You never expect to lose your grandchild,” Connie said.

Connie says her grandson took a pill that was unknowingly laced with fentanyl. But on Monday, Connie says she got a call that the person who supplied her grandson with the drug had been arrested for doing so.

“I really can’t describe how I felt. It was happy, sad, a rollercoaster of emotions I couldn’t quite understand,” Connie said.

Bryant was one of 2,135 Kentuckians who lost their lives to a drug overdose last year. The state reporting fentanyl continues to be the most prevalent drug contributing to those deaths.

Now Connie devotes her time to sharing her family’s story in hopes that she can prevent anyone else from joining the growing list.

“‘It’s destroyed my family. We’re still trying to put back the pieces,” Connie said. “I don’t think we’ll ever get back to the point of that, but we just have to learn to live with it now. And learn to live with this.”

