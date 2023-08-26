Friday night football games impacted by weather

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. - (WKYT) - Weather was among the biggest players this Friday night as football games were pushed back deeper into the night or postponed altogether.

The stage was set for an exciting crosstown rivalry Friday between Great Crossing and Scott County.

“We only have four home games this year, so we’re really trying to go all out for them,” said Scott County senior Piper Lewis.

Just a couple hours from kickoff, Mother Nature decided to turn those Friday night lights off.

“I mean, we’ve been hyping this game up for the past few weeks just knowing it was coming. We talk about it; everybody’s talked their trash, but I guess not,” said Lewis.

Storms swept across the Bluegrass and left more than 3,000 Scott County customers in the dark at one point, including Birds Nest Stadium.

The lack of lighting is ultimately what canceled Friday night’s Battle of the Birds here in Scott County.

It was the power of the sun that was causing concern for teams across the Commonwealth building up to this Friday night.

“The temperatures we’ve seen this week have made it to where we can’t practice at our normal times outside, so it’s definitely one of those things you need to plan for in advance,” said Lafayette Athletic Trainer Jenni Williams.

Williams has worked as an athletic trainer for Lafayette High School since 2001 and says they’ve been monitoring the heat since last week.

“We know that when it’s at this reading, which is 94.7, we shouldn’t be outside doing any sort of activity,” said Williams.

Williams uses this heat stress tracker to determine if it’s safe for her student-athletes to compete outside.

Once they come onto the field, she continues to look for anything unusual.

“Watching kids that maybe feel like they are going to be sick or they just seem a little bit slower, they’re” just not playing the way that they normally do. We really need to keep an eye on them,” Williams said.

Williams says these steps are important to ensuring the safety of each of their players when kickoff arrives.

Lafayette’s matchup with Henry County was also impacted by lightning delays.

Great Crossing and Scott County will face off on Saturday at 7:30.

