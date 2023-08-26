Everyday Kentucky
Lexington Animal Care & Control warns of scam targeting pet owners

They say the scammers are asking owners to immediately send money through third-party apps like Cash App and Venmo.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control is issuing a warning for pet owners.

They say scammers are calling and texting pet owners, claiming that their missing pet is at animal control and needs emergency surgery.

The scammers are asking owners to immediately send money through third-party apps like Cash App and Venmo, according to Animal Care & Control.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Control says they will never ask for money over the phone and that the medical care for an animal will never be delayed.

“When in doubt, always hang up and dial our main number, make sure that officer works here, and see if we actually have that animal,” said Cruelty Investigator Jai Hamilton

They ask scam victims to file a report with the Lexington Police Department.

