1 dead, 6 injured in Louisville mass shooting on Market Street

300 block of Market Street
300 block of Market Street
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple people were injured and one person is dead after a mass shooting in Louisville.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Market Street. Officers arrived and found one man dead. He died before he could be taken to the hospital, police said.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two other men and three women were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

One of the men is in critical condition. The rest are expected to survive their injuries.

Mitchell said a seventh victim was found at Jewish Hospital. The condition of the patient is unknown.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal.

