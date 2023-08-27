Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Fall-like temps are on the way

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks fall temps coming
By Alexa Minton
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A little cloud cover and some scattered shower chances to start off this fabulous day here in the Commonwealth! After some activity yesterday evening - a few pop-up showers are going to roll in and out throughout the day, with clouds covering the sky in between. Our humidity levels are tumbling still, leading to todays highs in the mid 80s to feel very refreshing

Monday we will see more chances for some rain activity, with the potential for some localized heavy rain cells to push in. Nothing will be widespread and our temps once again will be in the lower 80s.

Tuesday we will watch a cold front pass through, giving us another teaser of fall-like weather. High temps will be in the 70s with lower humidity levels. We will still see some lingering shower chances.

As we look out towards Labor Day Weekend, a late summer sizzle will be coming, rising our temps back up towards some steamy conditions with high temperatures looking to climb towards the upper 80s

Have a Great Sunday!

Temps will mainly be below average for the next few days.
