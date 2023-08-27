Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Anderson Countians ‘light up the courthouse’ with recovery rally event

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday, August 31, marks Overdose Awareness Day.

To honor those who have lost their battle with addiction, the organization Survivor Squad hosted a recovery rally in front of the Anderson County Courthouse on Saturday.

Survivor Squad has been hosting recovery-related events since 2020, and this year marks the second Light up The Courthouse event they’ve hosted in Lawrenceburg.

“I think their stories need to be told, because they’re somebody’s brother and sister, or son, daughter. They are human beings. They’re not just these junkies,” said recovered addict and Survivor Squad President Kristen Kincaid.

Event coordinator Ann Rucker said this rally holds more importance to her after losing her daughter, Rebecca, to a drug overdose last year.

“Its kind of like a therapy in a way because I miss her terribly, just like anybody would miss their child, and to bring awareness so people don’t have to go through what I went through,” Rucker said.

Rucker added that she hopes these gatherings can offer a network of resources and support to those who have lost loved ones to addiction.

“If we’re not getting out and spreading the word and letting these people know there is hope, even the families who have lost loved ones, there’s hope,” Rucker said. “We just need to spread that hope and let somebody know that someone cares and somebody loves them, and make it a community event so everybody is involved.”

Both Kincaid and Rucker said they hope this event can grow even further to help curb the drug problem in Anderson County.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian was found dead inside his family's car
Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
Construction is underway in Danville on a number of businesses, and developers say more is...
Development underway in Danville on a number of new businesses
AMBER ALERT FOR LEGEND GIBSON
Amber Alert canceled for 11-month-old boy
91-year-old woman dies in Lexington crash

Latest News

Crave Food and Music Festival kicks off for 10th year
Crave Food and Musical Festival kicks off for 10th year
Lexington History Museum reopens
WATCH | Lexington History Museum reopens
paul holland
WANTED: Police looking for man who shot at Bell County deputies
After being displaced from the Old Fayette County Courthouse, spending time in storage and...
Lexington History Museum reopens