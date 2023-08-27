Anderson Countians ‘light up the courthouse’ with recovery rally event

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday, August 31, marks Overdose Awareness Day.

To honor those who have lost their battle with addiction, the organization Survivor Squad hosted a recovery rally in front of the Anderson County Courthouse on Saturday.

Survivor Squad has been hosting recovery-related events since 2020, and this year marks the second Light up The Courthouse event they’ve hosted in Lawrenceburg.

“I think their stories need to be told, because they’re somebody’s brother and sister, or son, daughter. They are human beings. They’re not just these junkies,” said recovered addict and Survivor Squad President Kristen Kincaid.

Event coordinator Ann Rucker said this rally holds more importance to her after losing her daughter, Rebecca, to a drug overdose last year.

“Its kind of like a therapy in a way because I miss her terribly, just like anybody would miss their child, and to bring awareness so people don’t have to go through what I went through,” Rucker said.

Rucker added that she hopes these gatherings can offer a network of resources and support to those who have lost loved ones to addiction.

“If we’re not getting out and spreading the word and letting these people know there is hope, even the families who have lost loved ones, there’s hope,” Rucker said. “We just need to spread that hope and let somebody know that someone cares and somebody loves them, and make it a community event so everybody is involved.”

Both Kincaid and Rucker said they hope this event can grow even further to help curb the drug problem in Anderson County.

