Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

‘Battle of Richmond’ Civil War reenactment returns

People from across the country traveled to Richmond to take a trip back in time this weekend.
People from across the country traveled to Richmond to take a trip back in time this weekend.(wkyt)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - While you can easily pick up a book and learn about the Civil War, some prefer to take a step into the history books and reenact it instead.

“It’s so easy to forget what happened out here with all the development around, but it brings back people’s reality that this is what happened here before we were here,” said Wayne Peters, a participant.

Make that 161 years before we were here. The Battle of Richmond was fought back in 1862. Every year, people return to that same battlefield.

“There’s a lot of history here and it’s a great way to experience that and find out more about what happened in your community,” said David Jones - Assistant Director of Richmond Tourism.

But what brings participants back year after year isn’t the battle itself. Reenactment veterans Micah Trent and Wayne Peters tell us this hobby is about far more than putting on period wares and firing blanks.

“What makes it memorable is not really what we do out on the field but it’s when you’re around the campfire, you’ve got that down-time, you’re cutting jokes, and just being yourself,” said Micah Trent, a participant.

“When all the vehicles are out of camp and you see nothing but tents and candles just lighting up and you just see the smoke rising...it’s different,” said Justin Ashbaugh, a participant.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a early morning shooting.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lexington, victim identified
Construction is underway in Danville on a number of businesses, and developers say more is...
Development underway in Danville on a number of new businesses
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.
Body pulled from ocean confirmed as recent high school graduate who was fishing for lobster
Christian was found dead inside his family's car
Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says

Latest News

A man has been arrested following a police chase.
Man arrested following police chase
300 block of Market Street
2nd victim dies after mass shooting at Southern Restaurant & Lounge; 5 others injured
Police are investigating a early morning shooting.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lexington, victim identified
Crave Food and Musical Festival kicks off for 10th year
WATCH | Crave Food and Musical Festival kicks off for 10th year