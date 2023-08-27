Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Temps below average with a few rain chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers and storms will be with us this evening, mainly south of Lexington, as the cold front that passed through our area yesterday stalls to the south. Otherwise, we will see a decrease in clouds, mainly in the northern half of our viewing area. A comfortable night with lows in the low to mid 60s. A few showers continue overnight in the southern half of our viewing area.

Monday starts out with a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers throughout the day, mainly south of Lexington. Lexington and points northward could get in on a few showers, but most should stay dry in our northern viewing area. The farther south, the better chance to see rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers will continue in the southern half of our viewing area as lows will be into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday as more scattered showers and storms will impact our area, mainly south of Lexington. Partly cloudy throughout the day and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Everyone dries out by Tuesday night as lows fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Another front works through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but likely is not going to bring any rain. Wednesday will have lots of sunshine throughout the day and just a beautiful day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows back into the low to mid 50s.

The cold front will stay south towards the end of the week and will do a huge favor, steering Tropical Storm Idalia well to the east of us. Very slight rain chances for the end of the week as we start a warming trend. Highs into the mid to upper 80s next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.