Crave Food and Musical Festival kicks off for 10th year

Crave Food and Music Festival kicks off for 10th year
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 10th anniversary of the Crave Food and Musical Festival kicked of its two-day stint at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.

“We’re just happy that the weather has cooperated with us, and everyone’s been able to come out and have a good time. Rain or shine, we knew we were going to make it through,” said Nicole Jacob, community event coordinator for Kroger.

The week’s heat did not interfere with the festivities.

“Just came out with some friends and my wife, and to enjoy the great food and music,” said attendee Bruce Jones.

The event, which was sponsored by Kroger, gave attendees access to more than 40 food options for just $10.

“We are just excited to celebrate here with the community of Lexington and all of the surrounding counties,” said Jacob.

Some vendors, like Eddie Smith, the CEO and owner of Eddie’s Roasted Corn on the Cobb, come out to Crave year after year.

“People have weathered the storm, drank some water, they’re out having a good time,” said Smith. “A lot of people were saying they were expecting the corn, wanting the corn and the corn is here. It’s been a beautiful day, and I can’t complain.”

Attendees were not only able to enjoy good food; they were able to enjoy one another’s company, listen to live music and shop at stands from other local businesses.

“It’s just a really good time. We do a lot of these booths, and this is my personal favorite of the season,” said Hannah Sword, shop manager at Lucia’s World Emporium in Lexington.

The weekend’s festivities included activities for attendees of all ages.

“I’ve never seen magic before, so I want to see some magic,” said nine-year-old Kamryn Mitchell.

The variety allowed everyone to get in on the fun.

“We just hope that everyone comes out, has great food, gets to talk and share a good day with each other,” said Jacob.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

