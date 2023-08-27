Kentucky Newsmakers 8/27: Candidates for State Treasurer: Republican Mark Metcalf; Democrat Michael Bowman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the candidates for Kentucky State Treasurer: Republican Mark Metcalf and Democrat Michael Bowman

We continue our Campaign 2023 coverage as we look at the race for state Treasurer.

One of the original offices created when Kentucky statehood was set up in 1792, voters are about to select the 39th person to serve as treasurer.

The state treasurer sits on the lottery board and the board of the teacher’s retirement system, among others.

They also hold unclaimed state property, and some try hard to return it to rightful owners.

Kentucky treasurers have questions about state expenditures, they can hold up payments until they get answers.

