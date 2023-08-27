Everyday Kentucky
Man arrested following police chase

A man has been arrested following a police chase.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of driving under the influence led law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit Saturday.

Georgetown Police tell WKYT officers initially tried to stop Richard Darnall for careless and reckless driving. Police believed him to be heavily under the influence which is when the pursuit started.

Lexington Police say they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Georgetown Road near Douglass Park around 1:30 p.m.

LPD tells WKYT three vehicles were involved, including the suspect’s car. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richard Darnall has been arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, fleeing and evading law enforcement, wanton endangerment, failure to issue insurance, no registration, speeding, reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

