Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Police investigating overnight shooting in Lexington, 2 injured

Police are investigating a early morning shooting.
Police are investigating a early morning shooting.(wkyt news staff)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say two people were hurt in the shooting.

Police say it happened around 3:40 a.m Sunday on Winchester Road.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening gun shot wounds.

Police could not give us an update on his condition.

They did say the Fayette County Coroner was at the scene.

Another victim showed up to a local hospital with non life threatening gun shot wounds.

Lexington Police say have no suspect information at this time.

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway in Danville on a number of businesses, and developers say more is...
Development underway in Danville on a number of new businesses
A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.
Body pulled from ocean confirmed as recent high school graduate who was fishing for lobster
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Christian was found dead inside his family's car
Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says
Football Graphic
Friday night football games impacted by weather

Latest News

Crave Food and Musical Festival kicks off for 10th year
WATCH | Crave Food and Musical Festival kicks off for 10th year
Anderson Countians ‘light up the courthouse’ with recovery rally event
WATCH | Anderson Countians ‘light up the courthouse’ with recovery rally event
Crave Food and Music Festival kicks off for 10th year
Crave Food and Musical Festival kicks off for 10th year
Anderson Countians ‘light up the courthouse’ with recovery rally event