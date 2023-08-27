Police investigating overnight shooting in Lexington, 2 injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say two people were hurt in the shooting.

Police say it happened around 3:40 a.m Sunday on Winchester Road.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening gun shot wounds.

Police could not give us an update on his condition.

They did say the Fayette County Coroner was at the scene.

Another victim showed up to a local hospital with non life threatening gun shot wounds.

Lexington Police say have no suspect information at this time.

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

