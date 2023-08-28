FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Some Nice Temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are in the closing days of August and we have a pretty busy setup across the eastern half of the country. The end result of this pattern is for heavy rain to threaten southeastern Kentucky tonight and Tuesday with a blast of late September air for everyone this week.

Meanwhile, Idalia is becoming a hurricane and will hit Florida late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Highs today are mainly 80-85 in most areas with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and a rumble of thunder may show up across the south and east. This is the area we have to be on guard for a sneaky band of showers and storms to show up tonight and Tuesday.

This is being pushed by a deep trough sweeping into the eastern half of the country through Thursday. This trough helps take Idalia east through the Carolinas and into the Atlantic.

Some REALLY pleasant air sweeps in with this for the Wednesday and Thursday, the final two days of August. Lows by Thursday morning will be close to 50 degrees.

Your Labor Day Weekend looks very warm and dry.

