‘I’m not doing this today’: Man led Ky. deputies on chase, citation says

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of leading Jessamine County deputies on a chase over the weekend.

According to an arrest citation, a deputy attempted to pull Travis Dailey over Sunday evening.

The citation says Dailey didn’t stop and addressed the deputy by name, saying, “I’m not doing this today.”

Once he pulled over, he shoved the responding deputies and fled on foot. A K-9 tackled him, and Dailey then attacked the K-9 and the other deputies.

They eventually were able to get him under control and into the back of a cruiser.

Dailey is facing charges of resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and leading police on a car chase, among other charges.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.