Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A much better feel for this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You will see a few showers over the next couple of days. Most will stay on the dry side!

The temperature situation will stay on the mild side this week. Our average high is around 85 degrees and we will come in lower than that for most of the week. A cold front passed through the region over the weekend to set us up for this cooler and more comfortable push of air. It didn’t go too far! This system is just hanging out to our south. Several waves of energy will move along it and spark more showers on Monday & Tuesday. Don’t worry too much about these showers. There will be plenty of dry time in the mix.

Another cold front will drive across Kentucky as we go into Wednesday. Some model data wants to push us all the way down to the mid-70s for highs but not every run stays at that level. A few of these push highs in the low to mid-80s. I am settling in the middle with highs in the low 80s. This same system will keep Idalia away from making a deep run into the United States. It will impact states from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. If you have any interest in those areas, watch it very closely!

Another shot of heat will begin to show up by the weekend. I am not talking about another triple-digit heat index run, just highs around 90 again.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.