Lexington activates backup E-911 Center after COVID-19 outbreak

There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at Lexington’s E-911 Center.
There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at Lexington's E-911 Center.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at Lexington’s E-911 Center.

According to city officials, the outbreak has affected nine employees. The city has also activated the backup E-911 Center to ensure normal operations.

They say employees who can work from home have been sent home.

We’re told all protocols related to COVID-19 are back in place.

City officials say the E-911 Center will be sanitized Monday afternoon, and operations should be able to resume later in the day.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

