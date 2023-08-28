Lexington community leaders reflect on 60th anniversary of ‘I Have a Dream’ speech

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 60 years ago, a 34-year-old civil rights leader from Georgia gave what some historians say is one of the greatest speeches in U.S. history: Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

The speech was delivered before more than 250,000 people in Washington, D.C.

WKYT talked to three Lexington community leaders about what that speech means to them today.

Dion Henry wasn’t born when Dr. King gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, but this Lexington leader’s life has been inspired by the civil rights organizer’s words.

“It meant the world to me as I can achieve the things I want to achieve in life,” said Henry.

Dr. King’s speech on that hot day in August 1963 covered economic prosperity and voting rights for Black Americans. Suppressing injustice and bringing the country together.

Henry is the local president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), a union representing lexington sanitation workers. Dr. King marched for sanitation workers’ rights in Memphis. Later, some of those sanitation workers came to lexington to help those workers organize.

“Memphis, Tennessee employees came to Lexington, Kentucky when we wanted to organize against the wrongdoing of our director, and they gave us his specific death number, and we are actually 4-4-6-8, which is April the 4th, 1968, the day Martin Luther King was assassinated,” Henry said.

Whit Whitaker, the President of the Lexington-Fayette County Chapter of the NAACP, says great strides in our society have been made because of men like Dr. King. Still, he says Americans must do more to make that “I Have a Dream” speech a reality.

“In dreaming, there are certain things we have to do to realize to make those dreams become reality,” said Whitaker. “We just can’t sit back, rely on what he has done, what Dr. King has done and people before us to get us to where we are.”

Tiffany Brown is the equity and implementation officer for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government. She says it is inspiring to be in the position she holds.

Brown’s office sits at Main and Martin Luther King Boulevard. We asked her if King’s dream had been fulfilled.

“I think we have come a long way, but we have so much further to go, so no, it has not been realized. But I think every day we are making strides to see that dream fulfilled,” Brown said.

Dr. King made several appearances in Louisville and led a march in Frankfort on March 5, 1964, in front of 10,000 people at the Capitol.

