LFCHD reports increase in COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Health Department says there were 264 lab-confirmed cases last week compared to 38/week in early July and 106/week at the start of August.

They note that home tests are not included in these case counts.

The numbers are low compared to this time in 2022 when the Health Department reported 887 new COVID-19 cases per week.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 remain low, with nine new admissions reported this past week, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

