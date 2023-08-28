Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

LFCHD reports increase in COVID-19 cases

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says there were 264 lab-confirmed cases last...
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says there were 264 lab-confirmed cases last week compared to 38/week in early July and 106/week at the start of August.(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Health Department says there were 264 lab-confirmed cases last week compared to 38/week in early July and 106/week at the start of August.

Lexington is seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases, with 264 lab-confirmed cases last week, compared to 38/week in early...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Monday, August 28, 2023

They note that home tests are not included in these case counts.

The numbers are low compared to this time in 2022 when the Health Department reported 887 new COVID-19 cases per week.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 remain low, with nine new admissions reported this past week, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a early morning shooting.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lexington, victim identified
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
According to the coroner’s office, it happened around 4:45 Monday morning on eastbound I-64,...
Coroner identifies woman hit by semi on I-64
Lex. teacher celebrates 50th year in new classroom after teaching in same room for 49 years
A man has been arrested following a police chase.
Man arrested following police chase

Latest News

Fire at Ky. elementary school appears to have been intentionally set
Tyler and Riley Morrison are recovering after being struck by lightning during Friday’s severe...
Brothers recovering after being struck by lightning in Lexington
The little girl has a rare condition called Biliary Atresia.
Kentucky baby in need of life-saving liver transplant
The Kentucky Blood Center is having a blood drive every day of the week, and they kicked off...
Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations amid ‘trauma season’