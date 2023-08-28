Mark Stoops holds week one press conference to preview Ball State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Football Head Coach Mark Stoops resumed his weekly press conferences at Kroger Field on Monday.

We’ve been waiting eight months to say it, and this week we finally can: it’s football time here in the bluegrass as we usher in Stoops’ 11th season at the helm in Kentucky. Ball State comes to town on Saturday and UK opened as a 26.5 point favorite over the Cardinals, but Stoops says they’ve got to worry about the players in the home locker room first.

“We worked on Ball State last week. We will go through the official introduction, just like a typical game week here today with our team, and we’ll get started and we know we’ll have to play our best,” Stoops said. “You hear me talk often about ‘it’s about us’ and what we look like, the improvements that we want to make. The improvements that we want to make from last year to this year, improvements from camp, and each day this week we want to improve.”

There are new faces all around the offense: from coordinator Liam Coen, to quarterback Devin Leary and running back Ray Davis, along with shuffling around the offensive line. Stoops says he wants to see them play clean on that side of the ball Saturday.

“Taking care of the football, first and foremost. We can’t go in to a game like this and turn the ball over and be sloppy with the football, so we have to protect the football and take care of that,” Stoops said. “We’re on it all the time with the play clock, trying to be smooth and getting things out, you know, we are a pro style, but not trying to take up the whole play clock every play as well. Wanting to get a rhythm and get going and play with some tempo, and so, you know I just think the operation is really important to us.”

The Wildcats have won 13 of their last 17 home games, and this weekend will mark the 50th season played in the stadium.

The Cats and Cards kick off at noon Saturday.

