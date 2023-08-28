Everyday Kentucky
Officials: Motorcyclist dead; road closed after Jessamine Co. crash

Officials say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Jessamine Station Rd and Drake Lane Monday evening.(MGN)
Officials say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Jessamine Station Rd and Drake Lane Monday evening.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Jessamine County, officials say.

Officials say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Jessamine Station Rd and Drake Lane Monday evening.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash, according to officials.

We have no word on if anyone in the other vehicle was hurt.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says Jessamine Station between Frankfort Ford and Grows Mill will be closed for several hours while the crash is under investigation.

We are working to learn more information and will update this story as we learn more.

