Officials urge safe driving ahead of Labor Day travels

The Labor Day Weekend is just a few days way, and it is expected to pack roads throughout Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Labor Day weekend is just a few days away, and it is expected to pack roads throughout Kentucky. Drivers are urged to drive sober, or risk getting pulled over.

“We expect Labor Day is going to be a busy one out on the roadways,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager at AAA Bluegrass. “We always say, ‘if you’re going to drive, please don’t drink, and if you’re going to drink, do not drive’.”

For Labor Day weekend 2022, Kentucky saw 76 crashes, resulting in 44 injuries and one death, according to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.

Weaver Hawkins recommended creating plans to go home before arriving at a Labor Day celebration.

“The best time to make that plan is before you’re at the party,” said Weaver Hawkins.

Plans can include reserving a ride through Uber or Lyft or having a designated driver.

Weaver Hawkins urged drivers to be mindful of roadside workers, who are at heightened risk during the holidays.

“Not everybody has the holiday off, as we’re talking about with a lot of people whose occupations involve being roadside,” said Weaver Hawkins. “You need to be alert and sober so that you are aware of those construction areas and don’t go crashing through.”

According to Weaver Hawkins, even the most experienced driver is not immune from the dangers of impaired driving.

“It’s not just ‘your decision, your life.’ You’re actually making decisions that affect a lot of lives,” said Weaver Hawkins.

